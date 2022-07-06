Advertisement

Hunters Crossing Neighborhood Association presents $2,500 check from fundraiser to Woodburn Fire Department

By Lauren McCally
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hunters Crossing Neighborhood Association presented a $2,500 check to the Woodburn Fire Department Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post made by the HCNA, the proceeds came from the 2022 WFD HCNA Fundraiser and will go towards the purchase of a 3M Scott V320 Thermal Imager.

Today’s firefighters operate in extreme conditions where temperatures are capable of rising rapidly and where visibility is reduced in seconds. Conditions within these environments can put firefighters in situations where their safety is compromised, and they must have a complete understanding of the environment.

“A HUGE thank you to all our Hunters Crossing Families and others who helped contribute to make this possible,” a post on the HCNA Facebook page said.

For the WFD, having this type of equipment will provide them with mission-critical information and the ability to make better decisions in extreme conditions.

The check was presented to the Woodburn Fire Department by the HCNA, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower, and Magistrate Ron Cummings.

The HCNA also mentioned a special thanks to their sponsor, Bluegrass Signs of BG LLC.

The fundraiser started on June 1st and went through the 15th.

