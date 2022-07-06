Louisville Zoo Guests Donate to Kentucky Humane Society Shelters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On December 11 last year, severe storms and tornadoes swept through Western Kentucky, devastating homes and communities.

Earlier this Spring, the Louisville Zoo offered zoogoers a way to donate and help local animal organizations that were impacted by the tornadoes.

The Zoo announced today that $2,550 each was sent to the Kentucky Human Society shelters in Marion and Caldwell counties. The Kentucky Human Society shelters plan to use the money for refurbishing kennels, vaccinating animals on intake, and providing food, supplies, and crates to families in need.

Both animal shelters stepped in to help pets and pet owners following the tornadoes.

Marion County Animal Shelter staff searched for lost pets and worked to reunite them with their owners, provided free pet food and supplies to needy families, and offered free boarding for pets until families could get back on their feet.

Caldwell County Animal Shelter, a small shelter in Princeton, also stepped in to help after the tornadoes, distributing over 5,000 pounds of donated pet food, crates and other supplies to pets whose owners lost their homes.

The animal shelters in Marion and Caldwell counties said in the Louisville Zoo’s press release that they are grateful for the donations.

“We were so excited that the Louisville Zoo and zoogoers wanted to help the animals in Marion County,” said Candi Taylor, director of the Marion County Animal Shelter in Lebanon, Kentucky. “We’ve seen a large influx in lost and surrendered animals, and the Louisville Zoo’s donation helped us keep the animals healthy by allowing us to provide intake vaccinations to all pets entering the shelter.”

