Advertisement

Opening concert of Orchestra Kentucky’s Retro Series coming July 16

Show to feature the music of Linda Ronstadt.
(Allie Hennard)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets are available for the opening concert of Orchestra Kentucky’s 2022-23 Retro Series featuring the music of Linda Ronstadt.

The show will be Saturday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. at SKyPAC located at 601 College Avenue in Bowling Green.

The music will be performed by singer and songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway along with Music Director Jeff Reed and Orchestra Kentucky.

Callaway is best known as a NYC cabaret performer who penned the theme to “The Nanny” and wrote several songs for singer Barbra Streisand.

Tickets can be bought here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a call last night about three young adults in cardiac arrest. After it was...
Two in custody after fentanyl investigation
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A suspect who robbed a Waffle House in South Carolina thanked the victims, according to police.
Suspect thanks victims with kind words after robbing Waffle House, police say
The burn ban is still in effect for Warren County, meaning no outdoor fires or fireworks.
Violation of burn ban could result in a fine
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn

Latest News

Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Pet of the Week: Bandit
Pet of the Week: Bandit
Pet of the Week: Bandit
Pet of the Week: Bandit
BGFD responds to house fire
BGFD responds to morning fire Wednesday