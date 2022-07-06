Opening concert of Orchestra Kentucky’s Retro Series coming July 16

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tickets are available for the opening concert of Orchestra Kentucky’s 2022-23 Retro Series featuring the music of Linda Ronstadt.

The show will be Saturday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. at SKyPAC located at 601 College Avenue in Bowling Green.

The music will be performed by singer and songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway along with Music Director Jeff Reed and Orchestra Kentucky.

Callaway is best known as a NYC cabaret performer who penned the theme to “The Nanny” and wrote several songs for singer Barbra Streisand.

