Pet of the Week: Bandit

Trooper is available for adoption from the BGWC Humane Society
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meet our Pet of the Week Bandit. This 3 year old Black Mouth Cur mix is house trained, good with other dogs, and used to live with kids. He is neutered and crate trained. He would do well with a big yard to run in, but does not do well with livestock. Bandit is playful, sweet, affectionate, and can be high energy. For more information about how you can adopt Bandit or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS

