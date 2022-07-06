Tips to Stay Cool in this Heat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As temperatures keep rising this Summer, people are at high risk of experiencing heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion.

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, fatigue, muscle cramps, nausea, heavy sweating, and headaches. The Mayo Clinic recommends those who experience heat exhaustion should stop all activity, move to a cooler place and rest.

The CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health stated those who are at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses include people ages 65 and older, children younger than two and people with chronic diseases and mental illnesses. However, even young and healthy individuals can get sick from the heat. The CDC recommends people do the following to stay cool and prevent heat-related illnesses:

1. Limit outdoor activity, especially in the middle of the day.

2. Drink plenty of water or sports drinks, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

3. Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as you can.

4. Never leave children or pets in your car.

5. Wear loose, lightweight, light colored clothing.

6. Check on a friend or neighbor, and have someone do the same for you.

7. Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

For more information and ways to stay cool, visit the CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.