VIDEO: Warren County Public Schools in ‘critical’ need of bus drivers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public School System is in need of more bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

There’s been a national school bus driver shortage for some time now, including in Warren County.

The shortage has been attributed to many things, primarily the pandemic and the economy.

If drivers have their Commercial Driver’s License, there is a sign on bonus of $2,500 with the school system.

Another benefit of becoming a bus driver for WCPS is that you only need 20 hours minimum to become a full time driver or employee with the district.

To apply: you can go to their website or apply directly here.

