Blood Assurance and BG Hot Rods team up for upcoming blood drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (News Release) – Blood Assurance and the Bowling Green Hot Rods are seeking dozens of all-stars to save local lives.

The two organizations are teaming up for a blood drive at Bowling Green Ballpark, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, July 11. A bloodmobile will be parked outside the stadium’s main entrance, located at 300 E 8th Ave.

“Partnering with the Hot Rods is a home run for our organization and the community,” said Jerry Antoine, regional director of operations for Blood Assurance. “Through partnerships like this, we are able to collect additional units of blood, resulting in more lives being saved throughout South Central Kentucky.”

As a token of appreciation, each blood donor will receive a $20 Amazon gift card. Additionally, one donor will score two premium tickets to the Hot Rods game at Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday, July 23.

Moreover, in a rematch of last year’s World Series, a lucky donor who gives between July 1-15 at any Blood Assurance donation center or blood drive, will win two tickets to the Aug. 20 Atlanta Braves game at Truist Park versus the Houston Astros. The prize package also includes accommodations at an Atlanta hotel. Donors must register to win by visiting www.bloodassurance.org/homerun.

“The Bowling Green Hot Rods are excited to host another blood drive at Bowling Green Ballpark,” said Kyle Wolz, assistant general manager for the Hot Rods. “We continue to look for community events that we can bring to our facility year-round.”

This marks the second blood drive to happen at Bowling Green Ballpark over the last year. In the aftermath of December’s deadly tornado in Bowling Green, more than 70 individuals donated lifesaving blood at the venue.

“The opportunity to host another blood drive is great. Hopefully this will make a difference in many people’s lives,” said Wolz.

Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/hotrod711, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

About Blood Assurance Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.

