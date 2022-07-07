‘Christmas in July’ event to be held in Bowling Green Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Families impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes will soon feel the Christmas spirit - right in the middle of a summer heatwave.

First Lady Britainy Beshear and Governor Beshear will be hosting “Christmas in July” events for families across western Kentucky.

The events will include Santa Claus, food and gifts, including toys and presents from the First Lady’s Christmas Toy Drive that were delivered after Christmas or left over after four local toy giveaways and deliveries directly to Western Kentucky families.

The Christmas in July celebrations will allow families to take home additional gifts after they’ve settled into housing.

Taylor County - Friday, July 8

9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Campbellsville High School

Warren County - Friday, July 8

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Barren River Area Development District

Muhlenberg County - Monday, July 11

10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Bremen Community Volunteer Fire Department

Hopkins County - Monday, July 11

12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Dawson Springs High School

Graves County - Tuesday, July 12

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Purchase Area Development District

Marshall County - Tuesday, July 12

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park Campground

The First Lady said that after the toy drive was announced, Americans responded with overwhelming generosity.

At least 100,000 toys, thousands of shoes, and tens of thousands of gift cards were donated in December.

“The outpouring of generosity means that on top of the Christmas celebrations we were able to host in December with impacted families, we can now also celebrate Christmas in July for these kids who have lost so much but have shown such resilience and strength,” the First Lady said.

“I was truly inspired by Britainy’s toy drive last December and the joy and excitement of these children knowing Santa would still be there for them, after all they had been through,” Gov. Beshear said. “I want to thank everyone on Team Kentucky and so many of our fellow Americans for their overwhelming support during one of the most devastating moments in our state’s history.”

