VIDEO: Christmas in July happening at Historic RailPark and Train Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s Christmas in July at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum.

The museum is having a promotion from July 1 to July 25 where new memberships can be purchased at a 20% discount using the promo code: BELIEVE.

Current members may purchase memberships as gifts for friends and family.

All RailPark members get early and exclusive access to Polar Express Storytime tickets for the upcoming 20th anniversary of the event.

Everyone who purchases a membership during this time will be entered in a drawing for a Polar Express prize pack that will include exclusive Polar Express Merchandise and a $75 IGA Gift Card.

For more information you can visit their website.

