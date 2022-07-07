Advertisement

Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame accepting nominations

(KNOE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame at Western Kentucky University is accepting nominations for this year’s class.

The Hall of Fame was established in 2000 with a gift from former Gov. Louie B. Nunn.

The university says it recognizes educators from around the state who positively impact the teaching profession and their students.

The induction ceremony will be in November.

All nominations must be submitted by Aug. 15.

More information is available at the Hall of Fame website.

