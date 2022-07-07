More showers, gusty winds, and small hail possible

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More showers, gusty winds, and small hail is on the table through this evening!

Scattered showers and storms may provide temporary relief from the sweltering conditions. Otherwise, expect daytime readings to reach the mid to upper 90s today- Friday. Heat indices will top out in the danger category (105°-110° range) each day through Friday. Stay hydrated in the heat! In addition to the heat, there is a chance for an isolated severe storm today through Friday. A few storms containing strong wind gusts and hail are possible.

By the end of the week, all signs point toward a cold front arriving with better shower/storm chances Friday into Saturday. This will be followed by a break in the heat. Slightly cooler, less humid air moves in for a time this weekend before temps heat back up to start next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Continued hot and humid. Scattered thunderstorms possible. High 96. Low 73. Winds SW at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Not as hot. Scattered rain and storms. High 88. Low 69. Winds W/N 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny and hot. High 90. Low 67. Winds E at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 95

Today’s Low: 78

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 104 (1874)

Record Low: 50 (1972)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.28″ (-0.74″)

Yearly Precip: 26.76″ (-0.92″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:32 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Mold Count: Low (5578 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Extreme (10)

Pollen: 3.5 (Low - Trees & Grass)

