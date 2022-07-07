Richardson Stadium in Glasgow destroyed by fire

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Fire Department and other agencies responded to a fire at Richardson Stadium in Gorin Park early Thursday morning.

Glasgow Fire Chief Joey Rock said the initial call came in around 2 a.m. and it took about an hour to stop the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined at this point, according to Rock.

Rock said that at this point he does not suspect foul play, and added that an electrical issue could be the cause.

An investigation will be done today from the fire marshal, Rock said.

Park officials said the park will be closed today and possibly Friday.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

