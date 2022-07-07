Sports Connection 7-3-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy 4th everyone! Brett Alper is back for the month of July, he and Brian talk about Cristian Conyer committing to Tennessee over Kentucky. Give a few early predictions for high school and WKU Football.

They welcome to the stage Stan England and Sheriff Brett Hightower to talk about the Junior Golf Tournaments in Bowling Green. They also bring on head coach of Warren East Raiders football Jeff Griffith.

Sports Connection interview with Stan England and Brett Hightower

Sports Connection Interview with Jeff Griffifth

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.