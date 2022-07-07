Advertisement

Sports Connection 7-3-22

Sports Connection 1st Segment
By Brett Alper
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy 4th everyone! Brett Alper is back for the month of July, he and Brian talk about Cristian Conyer committing to Tennessee over Kentucky. Give a few early predictions for high school and WKU Football.

They welcome to the stage Stan England and Sheriff Brett Hightower to talk about the Junior Golf Tournaments in Bowling Green. They also bring on head coach of Warren East Raiders football Jeff Griffith.

Sports Connection interview with Stan England and Brett Hightower
Sports Connection Interview with Jeff Griffifth

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a call last night about three young adults in cardiac arrest. After it was...
Two in custody after fentanyl investigation
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Bowling Green People Wanted in Theft Ring
Bowling Green Police Department Searching for Two People in Theft Ring
A suspect who robbed a Waffle House in South Carolina thanked the victims, according to police.
Suspect thanks victims with kind words after robbing Waffle House, police say
The burn ban is still in effect for Warren County, meaning no outdoor fires or fireworks.
Violation of burn ban could result in a fine

Latest News

Sports Connection 1st Segment
Sports Connection 1st Segment
Sports Connection Interview with Jeff Griffifth
Sports Connection Interview with Jeff Griffifth
Sports Connection interview with Stan England and Brett Hightower
Sports Connection interview with Stan England and Brett Hightower
Golf Tourney coming to Bowling Green July 15, 20
VIDEO: Boys & Girls Club’s Junior Championship Golf Tourney coming July 15, 20