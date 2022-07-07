U.S. Corps of Engineers: Removal of dam halted in Edmonson County, further testing will ‘take weeks’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, we told you about the concerns of community members in Edmonson County, with regard to a possible water shortage.

The water district cleared up the rumors, and said there was no water shortage, they also added that there were concerns of the low water levels after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Fish and Wildlife began removing a dam.

Due to the concerns of the water district, the corps of engineers halted the process of the dam removal.

“We did expect water levels to drop with with dam coming out, we had some early modeling, you know, we knew the water levels were going to drop. So we want to go out there and just kind of see what was going on and talking with them,” said Chris Wernick, the project manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District.

Wernick says they listened to the concerns of the water district.

“It was definitely lower than what we expected what we anticipated. So what we did is we went ahead and you know, we we stopped all work on the dam that would cause any further pool loss,” he said.

Since then the Corps of Engineers alongside other agencies have been trying to understand why the water levels dropped more than they had estimated.

“We didn’t want them to drop the pool any further, just until we can understand why it was dropping more than we had originally anticipated,” said Wernick. Since then, we’ve done some, we’ve sent some surveys out there, we sent some engineers out there to take some measurements so we can update our modeling and try to get a better idea of what, what happened, what we can, hopefully, ultimately understand better what’s going to happen once we once the dam does come out.”

The dam removal was not just to save some of the wildlife in the water.

“It is to improve the ecosystem out there,” Wernick said. “Removing that dam is a a great benefit to mussels specifically, but to all sorts of aquatic wildlife. It’s an improvement for recreation for people as well. And so there’s a multitude of reasons why the dam is coming out.”

Wernick said the Green River system is a “complex system.”

There’s a lot of factors that go into that and water levels, and when we do our modeling, we try to simplify that as best as we can with what data that we do have,” Wernick said. “So when we were running our initial analysis several years ago, we had data, we looked at the data, our engineers looked at the data, they again we knew that it was going to drop, we didn’t think we’re going to be dropped this much in the process.”

Only the coming weeks can bring answers for the Corps of Engineers.

“Processing the data, figuring out a solution and then being able to incorporate that solution before we will continue on with the dam removal,” said Wernick. “We’re working with Fish and Wildlife and we are going to come up with a solution that allows them to pull the water that they need before we will continue on the removal of the dam.”

