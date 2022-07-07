Warren County Public Schools receives $30K donation from the Kiwanis Club
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the BG Kiwanis Club and attorney Flora Templeton Stuart presented a check to Warren County Public Schools.
Superintendent Rob Clayton accepted the $30,000 check at the Kiwanis Club meeting.
The money was raised earlier this year, to assist people affected by the December tornadoes.
