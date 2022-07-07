Advertisement

Warren County Public Schools receives $30K donation from the Kiwanis Club

WCPS presented with check by Kiwanis Club and Attorney Flora Templeton Stuart
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the BG Kiwanis Club and attorney Flora Templeton Stuart presented a check to Warren County Public Schools.

Superintendent Rob Clayton accepted the $30,000 check at the Kiwanis Club meeting.

The money was raised earlier this year, to assist people affected by the December tornadoes.

