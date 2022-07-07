Whitney Creech Back on The Hill as Graduate Assistant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Lady Topper Basketball standout Whitney Creech has been added to the 2022-23 staff as a graduate assistant head coach Greg Collins announced on Wednesday.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Whitney back,” said Collins. “Whit is so much more than a familiar face. She’s family. Just as she played, Whit is a tireless competitor with tremendous character. She’s resourceful. She cares about people and that’s why everyone loves her. Whitney is going to be a great coach. She’s already an ideal role model. Now, I just have to remember during the season that she can’t sub back into the game.”

Creech was a four-year letterwinner with WKU, playing from 2016-20. Creech scored 958 career points as a Lady Topper and notched 360 assists in her career on The Hill. She had C-USA’s best assist-to-turnover ratio in 2019-20 with a 1.9 rate.

“I’m honored and humbled to have the opportunity to work alongside some of the best coaches and mentors of my athletic career,” said Creech. “Because of them, I became a better player, but more importantly a better person. After two years of being away, it feels good to be home. Go Tops!”

The Jenkins, Kentucky native was a legendary high school player. Creech is Kentucky’s all-time leading high school scorer, female or male, with 5,527 points. She led the nation in scoring her junior and senior seasons, averaging 50.3 points per game as a senior.

Creech spent the last two years as an assistant coach with the Bowling Green High School girls’ basketball team. She helped lead the Lady Purples to two Sweet 16 appearances during that time.

