10th grade Civil Air Patrol Cadet receives CPA’s Billy Mitchell Award during promotion ceremony

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several members of the Civil Air Patrol Cadets received special awards Thursday night at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport during a promotions ceremony.

The Southern Kentucky Cadet Squadron honored 10th grader Cadet Parker Lewis, who earned the Civil Air Patrol’s Billy Mitchell Award and was then promoted to Cadet 2nd Lieutenant. The Billy Mitchell Award is presented to cadets who complete all eight of the achievement levels of the leadership phase of their CAP program, which includes leadership, aerospace, physical fitness, character development, drill and ceremony, and public speaking requirements.

Only 15% of all Civil Air Patrol cadets achieve this distinguished award.

Lewis spoke with WBKO about all of the hard work that goes into achieving this type of award.

“So I’ve been a CAP for three years. And over the course of my time off promoted from airman to Chief Master Sergeant, which is the highest NCO rank you can get as a cadet, so and then officer is Lieutenant. So that is the first step,” he said.

Lewis added that in order to meet his goals, his next steps will be to leave for glider flight academy where he will work towards his goal of becoming a fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force.

“I’ve always wanted a career in aviation. And CAP can help you with that through certain programs. And they have to get their pilot’s license. And that’s what I want to do and achieve,” Cadet Lewis said.

He has also served as an Aide-de-camp, first sergeant, flight commander, aerospace education NCO and the chairman of the Kentucky Wing Cadet Advisory Council. He also participated in CAP Encampments, the National Emergency Services Academy, and a National Glider Academy.

