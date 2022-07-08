Advertisement

16-year old athlete born with no hands and feet spreading message of perseverance

Landis Sims holds up a custom made bat by Louisville Slugger.
Landis Sims holds up a custom made bat by Louisville Slugger.
By David Ochoa
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Landis Sims wasn’t born with hands and feet, but he was born with a dream to play baseball. He took a tour of Louisville Slugger and got some special gifts.

Sims didn’t let the fact that he was born without hands and feet stop him from doing what he loved. Now at 16 years old, he wants to inspire other physically challenged athletes.

Sims has been inspiring people since he was 8 years old. So much so that filmmaker Eric Cochran decided to make a movie about his story. Now Sims is about to kick off a nationwide tour to help kids with physical challenges.

“I really look forward to people getting to see my story and hopefully inspiring people and trying to show them they can go out and do what they love. There’s going to be challenges along the way, but you just got to get through them,” Sims said.

Sims and his mother were given a tour through the Louisville Slugger museum and factory. They’re from Elizabeth Indiana, so being able to visit the historic place was a good start to their tour.

“We grow up knowing all about Louisville Slugger. And to have Louisville Slugger support him in this as we get through the end of making this movie and then going out and showing people what’s possible, we love to take our roots from this area with us,” said Amanda Wolfe, Landis’ mother.

At the end of the tour, Louisville Slugger gifted Sims a custom made bat.

“We’ve had this great relationship with him over the years and we look forward to continuing to see him excel in baseball and in life. And continue to serve as inspiration,” Louisville Slugger spokesman Rick Redman.

Sims will auction off the bat to in order to give back to the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

“It’s super cool to get the recognition from a big company that I’ve a part of for so long. It’s just really cool to get this done for me,” Sims said.

Sims had a selfless answer when asked what he was most looking forward to on his upcoming tour.

“Probably handing out grants to kids through CAF. Just paying it forward. I was in their shoes once, so I’m glad to be the one that helps them out.”

Sims will be throwing out the first pitch at Yankee stadium on July 12th. That’s the same day his movie, “Landis: Just Watch Me” comes out.

