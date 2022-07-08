Advertisement

3-year-old struck, killed in driveway in Ohio

According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his...
According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Avery Williams and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed in a driveway in Ohio on Saturday, police said.

According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911. He was rushed to the hospital before first responders arrived.

Sadly, Malachi was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, the driver remained on scene following the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver was not publicly identified.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richardson Stadium remnants after overnight fire.
UPDATE: Fire Marshal issues ruling in cause of Richardson Stadium fire
The woman then put the gun back in her waistband, at which time the cashier ran to a safe...
Crime Stoppers: Dollar General attempted armed robbery
dam removal in Edmonson County
U.S. Corps of Engineers: Removal of dam halted in Edmonson County, further testing will ‘take weeks’
File photo from the Toy Drive last winter helping families impacted by the December tornadoes.
‘Christmas in July’ event to be held in Bowling Green Friday
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

Latest News

Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Elon Musk says he’s terminating Twitter deal, board to fight
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium...
Report: Cuomo wrongly used state resources to promote book
A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon.
VIDEO: Fishermen catch giant Pacific octopus while fishing in bay
Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel under President Donald Trump, arrives at an...
Trump White House counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 panel for 8 hours