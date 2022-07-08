Amid water shortage, Kentucky city issues boil advisory

MARION, Ky. (AP) - A western Kentucky town has issued a boil water advisory amid a water shortage.

A statement from the City of Marion on Thursday said residents should use bottled water for cooking and drinking if possible or should boil tap water before using it.

City Administrator Adam Ledford says high temperatures and reduced water flow through pipelines has contributed to difficulty in maintaining safe chlorine levels.

The water shortage in the Crittenden County town stems from having to drain Lake George because of a levee failure.

The lake is the primary reservoir for the town’s residents and businesses.

