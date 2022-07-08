Advertisement

Amid water shortage, Kentucky city issues boil advisory

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ky. (AP) - A western Kentucky town has issued a boil water advisory amid a water shortage.

A statement from the City of Marion on Thursday said residents should use bottled water for cooking and drinking if possible or should boil tap water before using it.

City Administrator Adam Ledford says high temperatures and reduced water flow through pipelines has contributed to difficulty in maintaining safe chlorine levels.

The water shortage in the Crittenden County town stems from having to drain Lake George because of a levee failure.

The lake is the primary reservoir for the town’s residents and businesses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richardson Stadium remnants after overnight fire.
UPDATE: Fire Marshal issues ruling in cause of Richardson Stadium fire
The woman then put the gun back in her waistband, at which time the cashier ran to a safe...
Crime Stoppers: Dollar General attempted armed robbery
dam removal in Edmonson County
U.S. Corps of Engineers: Removal of dam halted in Edmonson County, further testing will ‘take weeks’
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
File photo from the Toy Drive last winter helping families impacted by the December tornadoes.
‘Christmas in July’ event to be held in Bowling Green Friday

Latest News

FILE - Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant operators place the first M55 rockets...
Work begins on last chemical weapons stockpile in Kentucky
View From The Hill: Ryan's Making A Difference Outreach Still Going Strong
View From The Hill: Ryan's Making A Difference Outreach Still Going Strong
Civil Air Patrol Cadet receives CPA’s Billy Mitchell Award during promotion ceremony
Civil Air Patrol Cadet receives CPA’s Billy Mitchell Award during promotion ceremony
Bike4Alz makes stop in BG during cross-country bike tour
Bike4Alz makes stop in BG during cross-country bike tour