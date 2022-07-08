Bike4Alz makes stop in BG during cross-country bike tour

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bike4Alz riders made a stop in Bowling Green at WKU’s Campus Thursday afternoon during their ride across the country.

The group rode down Russellville Road and made a stop in the Creason Parking lot to greet family members, friends, and others who were there cheering them on, including WKU President Tim Caboni.

“These young men who spend the entire summer cycling across the country, we’re so proud of their effort and their enthusiasm and their dedication to work toward a cure for what is an awful disease. But we’re also proud of how they represent WKU. Our young people on this campus have grit and determination, and goodness gracious walk, cycling across the country demonstrates that they’re willing to do just about anything, ” Caboni said.

11 years and nine rides later Bike4Alz has covered 20,000 miles and raised nearly $500,000 for the American Alzheimers Association. This year the riders’ journey started in San Francisco, CA, and will end in Virginia Beach, VA. They will be spreading awareness about the impact of the disease and have several events planned along the way.

The first BIke4Alz ride came about during the summer of 2010, when the founder, Tyler Jury, experience the pain of loosing his grandfather, Bart Cummings to the disease. Bike4Alz’s first mile came during the summer of 2010. It took a while to get going but after that, Tyler and five of his fraternity brothers, inspired by the recent death, crossed the country on bikes to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.

We spoke to two of the riders about their reason for participating and what it means to them.

“I know for me from personal experience, one of my one of the past riders and alumni, he did the ride a while back, and I actually grew up knowing him. And so before I came to campus, I kind of knew a little bit about it. And then when I came to WKU, I was able to rush Fiji, the Phi Gamma Delta chapter here on campus. I was like, man, I really want to get out and involved,” Jace Lancaster said.

Will Howard says the reason he started participating in the bike ride was because his brother was part of it three years ago.

“He’s a big influence on me, helped me rush Fiji, and then gave me the idea of doing Bike4Alz. And I never would have thought I’d been doing anything like this. And this is something that is definitely way bigger than ourselves,” he said.

Both riders agreed that the mental preparation was harder than the physical preparation.

“Preparation is probably the biggest thing we do talk about but it’s probably one of the least things that we actually you know, put our minds to, and actually do you know, it’s we there’s some guys that do more than others,” Howard said.

While in town, Bike4Alz will also be hosting a benefit night at Peurtos on July 8th from 5 PM to 9 PM.

For more information visit their Facebook page or bike4alz.org.

