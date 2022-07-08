Dog-friendly memorial service held for Floyd Co. K-9 Officer Drago

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday marks the final day of memorial services honoring the three officers and police K-9 killed in an ambush last week in Floyd County.

The community came together to honor K-9 Officer Drago, killed in last week’s ambush, with a dog-friendly service at the Mountain Arts Center.

Drago’s remains were escorted from London to Prestonsburg. The German Shepherd was with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office for six years.

Drago helped with drug investigations and was involved in several drug trafficking arrests in recent years. His hard work was celebrated Friday evening.

Drago’s remains are going to three people—his two handlers and his trainer.

