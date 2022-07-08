Advertisement

Dog-friendly memorial service held for Floyd Co. K-9 Officer Drago

Dog-friendly memorial service held for Floyd Co. K-9 Officer Drago
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday marks the final day of memorial services honoring the three officers and police K-9 killed in an ambush last week in Floyd County.

The community came together to honor K-9 Officer Drago, killed in last week’s ambush, with a dog-friendly service at the Mountain Arts Center.

Drago’s remains were escorted from London to Prestonsburg. The German Shepherd was with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office for six years.

Drago helped with drug investigations and was involved in several drug trafficking arrests in recent years. His hard work was celebrated Friday evening.

MORE:

Drago’s remains are going to three people—his two handlers and his trainer.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo from the Toy Drive last winter helping families impacted by the December tornadoes.
‘Christmas in July’ event to be held in Bowling Green Friday
dam removal in Edmonson County
U.S. Corps of Engineers: Removal of dam halted in Edmonson County, further testing will ‘take weeks’
A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death
Richardson Stadium remnants after overnight fire.
UPDATE: Fire Marshal issues ruling in cause of Richardson Stadium fire
The woman then put the gun back in her waistband, at which time the cashier ran to a safe...
Crime Stoppers: Dollar General attempted armed robbery

Latest News

Breaking News
KSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Barren County
Owensboro native Tyler Lashbrook made his head coaching debut with the Philadelphia 76ers in...
Owensboro native rising through NBA coaching ranks with Philadelphia 76ers
Popsicles with the Principal
Popsicles with the Principal
Coonhounds get chance at a new life
Coonhounds get chance at a new life
Owensboro native rising through NBA coaching ranks with Philadelphia 76ers
Owensboro native rising through NBA coaching ranks with Philadelphia 76ers