First Alert Weather Day: Another Round of Showers & Strong Storms

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most of us got some healthy rainfall totals yesterday and another round of showers/storms is on the way today.

  • A Heat Advisory is in effect because it could feel like 100-105
  • There is a Slight Risk(2/5) for severe thunderstorms
  • A break from the intense heat/humidity is on the way this weekend

Scattered showers and storms may provide temporary relief from the sweltering conditions. Otherwise, expect daytime readings to reach the mid to upper 90s today. Heat indices will be around 100-105. Stay hydrated! In addition to the heat, there is a chance for an isolated severe storms. A few storms containing strong wind gusts and hail are possible.

Cloudier conditions linger Saturday, with a few passing showers. Temperatures will be cooler too, with most of us in the mid to upper 80s. Lower humidity takes over, which will allow overnight lows to drop to the 60s. Plenty of sunshine on the way for Sunday and it will be seasonably hot.

