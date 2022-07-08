New One-Stop Help Center for Medicaid members opens its doors in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Passport Medicaid members will now have easier access to their services, thanks to a one-stop help center.

On Friday, in Bowling Green, Governor Andy Beshear, his wife Britainy and local leaders met with Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of the new One-Stop Help Center.

Each center offers a variety of services.

Passport recently opened One-Stop Help Centers in Covington, Hazard, Owensboro, and Lexington.

“Health care can be a complex system. And this is a place that people can come that people can use the virtual methods so that they can call in and be guided through a system to make sure they get all the help they need. And you just look, you got the health care plan, you got Med Center here today, and the whole community because they believe like I do, that health care is a basic human right and now the people of Bowling Green have more access,” says Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

“Our focus here today is really on our Medicaid population, we have thousands of Medicaid members here in this region and in the Bowling Green area. So what we’re trying to do is create a home for those folks meeting them where they are. We’re not just a Louisville based organization, we are throughout the Commonwealth in this location here in Bowling Green is us putting our money where our mouth is and meeting our people where they are,” adds Ryan Sadler, CEO and plan president at Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare.

The center will also offer nutrition, cooking, and health classes. Members can also receive employment services support and assistance signing up for GED classes.

Gov. Beshear on Abortion

While at the event the governor was also asked about the accessibility of having options when it comes to abortion.

This comes after the Kentucky Supreme Court denied Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s request to reinstate the abortion ban.

Currently, a judge is considering whether he will grant an injunction that would block two state laws that would ban access to abortions.

“What we’re faced with right now, though, is a trigger law that is extremist. It’s more extreme than just about any other states, to where even victims of rape and incest lose all options. Listen, as Kentucky’s former top prosecutor, let me tell you those things happen,” said Beshear.

“Right now I know of a 12-year-old that was violated by a stepfather that when the trigger law goes into effect would not have options if she wanted to consider them. I believe the vast majority of Kentuckians believed those folks deserve to have those options,” added Beshear.

Kentucky is the third state to have its abortion trigger law temporarily blocked.

