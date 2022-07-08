Advertisement

Next phase of Interstate 65 rehabilitation, resurfacing in Simpson County set to begin

(Pixabay)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The next phase of the project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County at the Kentucky-Tennessee line is set to begin. Crews will begin milling and resurfacing I-65 from the Kentucky-Tennessee line (mile point 0.0) to the Warren County line (mile marker 13) beginning Sunday night.

Motorists should expect I-65 northbound to be down to one lane Sunday nights through Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the next couple of months in this section.

Motorists should use caution and expect delays with slowed or stopped traffic.

Once the northbound section is complete crews will switch to the southbound side.

In addition to resurfacing, crews have also worked on drainage and erosion improvements along the route.

The entire project is expected to be completed by late November.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richardson Stadium remnants after overnight fire.
UPDATE: Fire Marshal issues ruling in cause of Richardson Stadium fire
The woman then put the gun back in her waistband, at which time the cashier ran to a safe...
Crime Stoppers: Dollar General attempted armed robbery
dam removal in Edmonson County
U.S. Corps of Engineers: Removal of dam halted in Edmonson County, further testing will ‘take weeks’
File photo from the Toy Drive last winter helping families impacted by the December tornadoes.
‘Christmas in July’ event to be held in Bowling Green Friday
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

Latest News

Blood Assurance hosting drive in Bowling Green
Blood Assurance hosting drive in Bowling Green
July 8 Weather Forecast
July 8 Weather Forecast
FILE - Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant operators place the first M55 rockets...
Work begins on last chemical weapons stockpile in Kentucky
Amid water shortage, Kentucky city issues boil advisory