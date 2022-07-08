Advertisement

Simpson County Schools, Franklin Elementary to hold community event July 14

(AP Graphic/WALB)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Elementary and Simpson County Schools will host Popsicles with the Principal on Thursday, July 14 from 5 to 6 p.m.

The event will be at Franklin Elementary located at 211 South Main Street.

All Franklin Elementary staff, parents and students are invited to the event to meet the elementary school’s new principal, J’Nora Anderson.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richardson Stadium remnants after overnight fire.
UPDATE: Fire Marshal issues ruling in cause of Richardson Stadium fire
The woman then put the gun back in her waistband, at which time the cashier ran to a safe...
Crime Stoppers: Dollar General attempted armed robbery
dam removal in Edmonson County
U.S. Corps of Engineers: Removal of dam halted in Edmonson County, further testing will ‘take weeks’
File photo from the Toy Drive last winter helping families impacted by the December tornadoes.
‘Christmas in July’ event to be held in Bowling Green Friday
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says

Latest News

RV Park listing
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Mammoth Cave RV Park named in USA Today top 10 list
Next phase of Interstate 65 rehabilitation, resurfacing in Simpson County set to begin
Blood Assurance hosting drive in Bowling Green
Blood Assurance hosting drive in Bowling Green
July 8 Weather Forecast
July 8 Weather Forecast