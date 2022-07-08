Simpson County Schools, Franklin Elementary to hold community event July 14

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Elementary and Simpson County Schools will host Popsicles with the Principal on Thursday, July 14 from 5 to 6 p.m.

The event will be at Franklin Elementary located at 211 South Main Street.

All Franklin Elementary staff, parents and students are invited to the event to meet the elementary school’s new principal, J’Nora Anderson.

