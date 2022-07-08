Advertisement

Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border

FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state...
FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican on Thursday claimed the enforcement powers of federal agents and pushing the legal boundaries of Texas’ escalating efforts to curb the rising number of crossings.

The federal government is responsible for enforcement of immigration laws. But for more than a year Texas has patrolled the border with an increasingly heavier hand.

Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard members to take migrants across the ports of entry and into Mexico.

The move raises questions over the training they have to detain and transport migrants and is likely to invite legal challenges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richardson Stadium remnants after overnight fire.
UPDATE: Fire Marshal issues ruling in cause of Richardson Stadium fire
The woman then put the gun back in her waistband, at which time the cashier ran to a safe...
Crime Stoppers: Dollar General attempted armed robbery
Bowling Green People Wanted in Theft Ring
Bowling Green Police Department Searching for Two People in Theft Ring
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Police responded to a call last night about three young adults in cardiac arrest. After it was...
Two in custody after fentanyl investigation

Latest News

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure
View From The Hill: Ryan's Making A Difference Outreach Still Going Strong
View From The Hill: Ryan's Making A Difference Outreach Still Going Strong
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of...
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
Civil Air Patrol Cadet receives CPA’s Billy Mitchell Award during promotion ceremony
Civil Air Patrol Cadet receives CPA’s Billy Mitchell Award during promotion ceremony