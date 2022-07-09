The Beshears bring Christmas in July to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear and his wife Britany brought Christmas to Bowling Green with their Christmas in July event.

Back in December, right after two tornadoes devastated part of the city, Kentucky First Lady Britany Beshear helped establish the Western Kentucky Toy Drive, and it gathered support not just from the bluegrass, but from all over the country.

“Even though we were able to give away so many things right before Christmas, we had tons of things leftover, and it is important because they were donated to Western Kentucky that the toys and the gift cards stay in Western Kentucky. So what better way to celebrate in July than have a Christmas party,” said Britany.

On Monday the governor and Britany will travel to Muhlenberg, Hopkins, Graves and Marshall counties to spread more Christmas cheer in July.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.