Coonhounds get chance at a new life

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After living on chains without food or water for a long period of time, nine coonhounds and one beagle’s lives are changing for the better. The animals seized from the Edmonson County cruelty case are recovering quickly.

Adoption Counselor Katlyn Hare says, ”It’s a major adjustment from being so sad and so scared and alone to now they’re finally happy again.”

For Silas, the road to recovery is underway.

“The females obviously were a lot skinnier than he was, but for a male, he was a lot more underweight than what they should have been,” Hare explains.

Hare says Silas has made a full 360, and you can’t forget his excitement for doggie biscuits. She adds, “He loves people. He will drag me around to meet all the new people. Treats are his weakness. He loves treats. The video that I took of him yesterday, I closed up the bag of treats and he was so mad. He was trying to find any way to get that bag of treats back open.”

From being mistreated and living in unexplainable conditions, some of the hounds have needed extra care.

“He was heartworm positive, which does not by any means mean that he’s not going to live a long healthy life. They can live long healthy lives just like dogs who are negative for heartworms,” explains Hare.

Each one of these sweet coonhounds will have all vet needs taken care of. She says, “We definitely want them to go inside. With the heat being the way it is right now there’s no way that they could go outside, but we are definitely going to cover any kind of expenses that comes with that. He’s already started on his 30-day antibiotic and we’re just waiting on that to end so we can get him in for his two day treatment.”

There are many other coonhounds from this case such as Belle, Goose, Kona, Otis, and more that are still looking for a family to love, and most importantly, to just be able to be a dog again.

Hare says, “Our main goal here is obviously just to find them the best fit to where they never have to experience that again.”

To put in an adoption application, visit bgshelterpets.com.

