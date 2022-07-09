Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Brad Downs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Brad Downs is not your typical neighbor, when he’s not at home with his family or at work, he’s typically volunteering with the Alvaton Volunteer Fire Department.

“It’s something I absolutely have a passion for. I love doing it. It’s not my full time job, but but I just absolutely love being here and and serve in any way I can,” says Brad Downs reflecting on his time as a firefighter.

Those who know him say he has the biggest heart.

“One of the first interactions I ever had with him was right, actually, before the Bowling Green tornadoes happened and it’s pretty amazing. I think when you see somebody like him with a family kids at home, and the first thing he did, he was out for four or five days straight, cleaning up helping search through the rubble, and doing all the things that, you know, you might not have time for, but he made time to get there,” adds Daniel Birkenhauer, a friend and a neighbor of Brad Downs.

Downs is grateful to live in a community like Alvaton.

“The great thing with Warren County is the fire and emergency services are second to none. I’ve been in multiple departments throughout the state of Kentucky and just I’m thrilled with the fact of being able to, to be on a department with a great group of individuals,” adds Brad.

One of Brad’s neighbors says the amount of time Brad devotes to helping others is commendable.

“There are a lot of people out there that really appreciate what you do and the sacrifice that not only you make, but honestly your family makes sitting here with two kids and knowing what just being away from them for five minutes is like,” added Birkenhauer.

“There’s a lot of things in our lives that that are, are here to supplement our lives and unfortunately sometimes and me included, make it ultimate things in our life. And just, just put God first and and make that a priority in your life family and just take care of one another,” also says Brad.

