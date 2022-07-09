‘It’s a tearjerker:’ Police departments all over Ky. show support for Floyd County

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Police agencies from across Kentucky and the country have been in Floyd County this week paying their respects to the three officers and K-9 killed.

For some departments, it’s a bit more personal, as they have faced similar tragedies.

Richmond police said they wanted to show the support they were given six and a half years ago when Officer Daniel Ellis was killed in the line of duty. He was shot while investigating a robbery.

Hundreds of cruisers were part of the processions for these officers in Prestonsburg this week, showing the strength and bond of the thin blue line.

“It’s very important to go and show your presence for fellow officers,” said Lt. Daniel Deaton with Richmond PD.

It’s an importance the Richmond Police Department knows too well.

“From that department’s standpoint, you see the outpouring of support from your brothers and sisters who wear the badge as well. We’re a family,” Deaton said.

Lt. Deaton was one of the officers riding in the honor guard, which escorted the fallen officers to their final resting place.

“You just see kids, and elderly people, and everybody in between holding signs saying we support you, we love you. It’s a tearjerker. You get that lump in your throat and you have to suppress those emotions. It’s definitely something that is hard to put into words,” Deaton said.

Simply being there for this hurting community meant so much to the people who live in Prestonsburg.

“The community was incredible. Anytime we went into a business, they were thanking us for coming up and doing the job way that we do,” Deaton said.

It’s a pain that won’t ever really go away for the families or the departments, as they continue life without these three brave officers, and four-legged counterpart.

“It doesn’t necessarily get easier. You find a new normal, a new way to cope with it and to deal with it,” Deaton said.

Lt. Deaton said there are services available for families and agencies who go through tragedies like this. One is called Concerns of Police Survivors. It has over 65,000 members and helps families and co-workers as they adjust to this new normal.

Lance Storz, the man investigators say shot and killed the officers, will be in court Monday for his preliminary hearing.

