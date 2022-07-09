KSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Barren County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday Morning in Barren County. A news release did not specify an exact location for the shooting.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP investigate the shooting.

A male suspect was pronounced dead by the Barren County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy has been scheduled at the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville.

State police said the KSP critical incident response team has arrived on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

WBKO's Ana Medina is working to learn more about the shooting.

