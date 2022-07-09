Advertisement

KSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Barren County

Breaking News
Breaking News(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Barren County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday Morning in Barren County. A news release did not specify an exact location for the shooting.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP investigate the shooting.

A male suspect was pronounced dead by the Barren County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy has been scheduled at the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville.

State police said the KSP critical incident response team has arrived on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

WBKO’s Ana Medina is working to learn more about the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo from the Toy Drive last winter helping families impacted by the December tornadoes.
‘Christmas in July’ event to be held in Bowling Green Friday
dam removal in Edmonson County
U.S. Corps of Engineers: Removal of dam halted in Edmonson County, further testing will ‘take weeks’
A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death
Richardson Stadium remnants after overnight fire.
UPDATE: Fire Marshal issues ruling in cause of Richardson Stadium fire
The woman then put the gun back in her waistband, at which time the cashier ran to a safe...
Crime Stoppers: Dollar General attempted armed robbery

Latest News

Owensboro native Tyler Lashbrook made his head coaching debut with the Philadelphia 76ers in...
Owensboro native rising through NBA coaching ranks with Philadelphia 76ers
Popsicles with the Principal
Popsicles with the Principal
Coonhounds get chance at a new life
Coonhounds get chance at a new life
Owensboro native rising through NBA coaching ranks with Philadelphia 76ers
Owensboro native rising through NBA coaching ranks with Philadelphia 76ers