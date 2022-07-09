Advertisement

Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway

A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.(Eden_Images via canva)
By Miles Montgomery and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN CITY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a man likely died last weekend after lightning struck him.

Representatives from emergency medical services in Rabun County report they received a call about a man possibly being struck by lightning on July 2 at about 3:35 p.m.

WGCL reports emergency crews found an unresponsive man in his 30s on the ground. Crews also reported seeing a hole in a home’s driveway near the man’s body that appeared to be from a possible lightning strike.

The man, who authorities have not currently identified, was rushed to the Mountain Lakes Medical Center, where he later died.

Medical examiners are expected to release the man’s official cause of death once their report is complete.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

