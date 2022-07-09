Owensboro native rising through NBA coaching ranks with Philadelphia 76ers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro native Tyler Lashbrook made his NBA head coaching debut with the Philadelphia 76ers in the Salt Lake City Summer League earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Lashbrook notched his first victory at the helm of the Sixers, winning 86-82 over the Utah Jazz.

Lashbrook’s journey to the NBA wasn’t a traditional one. It simply began with a passion for the game, and a pen.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do when I went to college immediately,” Lashbrook said. “I knew I wanted to somehow work in sports, I didn’t really know what that path was. I always had a dream of working in the NBA.”

Lashbrook graduated from Apollo High School, which is the last place he actually played basketball. He then earned a journalism degree from Western Kentucky University in 2014.

Being a Kentucky native, Lashbrook grew up around the game of basketball.

“My dad likes to tell the story that when I was about 15, I told him this is what I wanted to do,” Lashbrook said. “And he was like, ‘How are you going to get that done?’”

Despite starting out as a writer, Lashbrook always aspired of becoming an NBA coach.

After graduation, he accepted an internship with the 76ers, beginning as a video coordinator. Lashbrook then worked his way up the ladder, hoping to coach one day.

“When I got the internship, I made it known with the guys I was working with that I would like to work with video because I saw that as a pathway to being a coach,” he said.

Over the past four years, Lashbrook has been a skill development coach for the team, getting the opportunity to help develop several emerging NBA stars, including former University of Kentucky basketball standout and current Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey.

And finally this summer, Lashbrook got the opportunity of a lifetime, making his first appearance on the sideline as a head coach for Philidelphia during its summer league play in Utah. He led the Sixers to victory in two of their three games.

“The guys that were helping me were filling the roles I had done in the past, and they all knocked it out of the park,” Lashbrook said. “To experience that with them and the guys we had on our team, it was awesome.”

Over nearly the past decade with the 76ers’ franchise, Lashbrook played a huge role in helping players like Joel Embiid grow into headline names.

“The best part about being in the NBA is seeing the best talent in the world on a daily basis,” he said. “To see Joel grow and be a part of that has been a lot of fun – and to see the guys that we work with now. To see the guys that are on this team, Charles (Bassey) or Isaiah Joe, who I’ve been with for the last several years. To see them grow is a lot of fun.”

Lashbrook and the Sixers now move on to Las Vegas where they will continue their summer league games.

Their opening game against the Toronto Raptors is set to tip off at 2:30 p.m. CST on Saturday.

