Turning dry for tonight, with sunnier conditions to come!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our region has definitely dealt with some much needed rains! In fact, we’re no longer below average when it comes to our monthly AND yearly rainfall amounts!

Sunshine makes a return for Sunday (WBKO)

We could see a stray shower through this evening, but overall things are turning dry for us tonight. Temperatures will be cooler as well with lows in the upper 60s. Sunshine makes a return for Sunday, with warmer conditions expected. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Similar conditions are expected to start out the week. We’re HOT again by Tuesday, with the majority of our afternoon temperatures staying in the mid 90s. Wednesday brings isolated showers and thunderstorms, but it will not be a washout by any means. The sunshine, warmth, and humidity continue into Friday and next weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Sunny and hot. High 90. Low 67. Winds E at 7 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 93. Low 73. Winds SE at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 95. Low 73. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 87

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 105 (1936)

Record Low: 52 (1891)

Today’s Precip: 0.57″

Monthly Precip: 2.70″ (+1.31″)

Yearly Precip: 29.12″ (+1.13″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:32 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Mold Count: Low (5578 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Pollen: 2 (Low - Trees & Grass)

