Four Years Later: A mother continues coping with the loss of her son, helping others through support group

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It will be four years since Nevander Tardy was found shot and killed on Rockcreek Drive, on July of 2018.

Since then, Nevander’s mother continues searching and praying for answers, while also turning tragedy into something positive.

Tardy’s case is still unsolved.

“It’s heartbreaking, that, that was my son, it’s heartbreaking. But you keep, you keep pushing on,” says Temple Satterfield Bowen, as she recalls the loss of her son.

The tragedy is one that Temple continues coping with everyday, finding strength through faith.

“I cannot question as far as the timing and I cannot question the why, because I do know that God has his own purpose,” she adds.

In the midst of tragedy, Temple began searching for a way to help other mothers going through something similar, establishing the support group ‘N.O.T. My Child.’

“The support group is more so to help each other move forward, everybody deals with death, and loss in different ways. But this support group is for those that have lost loved ones due to violence. It truly does help talking to someone that’s been through it. Because if you have not been through it, you don’t understand,” says Satterfield Bowen.

As she gets ready to commemorate her son’s memory in the coming days, she remains optimistic that her son will get justice.

“I still stay in contact with the lead detective, every Friday, we text. I still feel really good that the lead detective, Detective Wright is still pursuing the case,” she also says.

And with more questions than answers four years later, she encourages those who may know something to do the right thing.

“Speak up because these deaths of our young men is continuing to happen. Don’t wait until it hits your home. Don’t wait, speak up now. These killings are leaving children behind, they’re devastating families, and it’s not fair,” she said.

And through her support group, she’s teaching others that through tragedy, she’s found a way to give back honoring her son’s life.

“Keep the word, push the word, tell the word, that there is support. There is support, there is positive coming out of this although it is a loss, it’s a loss but there is positive,” she says.

The ‘N.O.T. My Child’ support group’s next meeting is July 23rd, at 11th Street Baptist Church, that’s on 1035 Kenton Street.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.