More sunshine, warmth, and humidity on the way to kick off the work week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a gorgeous end to our weekend! Tonight will be calm with clear skies and lows in the upper 60s. Overall, it looks like a more quiet weather pattern is ahead for the WBKO viewing area.

Today’s highs made it to 90 as plenty of sunshine soared over our region. Similar conditions are expected to start out the week. We’re HOT again by Tuesday, with the majority of our afternoon temperatures staying in the mid 90s. Tuesday and Wednesday could bring a stray shower or thunderstorm, but it will not be a washout by any means. The sunshine, warmth, and humidity continue into Friday and next weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 93. Low 73. Winds SE at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Stray shower possible. High 95. Low 70. Winds SW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray shower possible. High 89. Low 69. Winds NW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 70

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 106 (1936)

Record Low: 52 (1863)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.88″ (+1.34″)

Yearly Precip: 29.30″ (+1.16″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:35 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Mold Count: Low (5578 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

