Blood Assurance asks for help amid blood shortage

By Sarah Walters
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Blood Assurance was out at the Hot Rods stadium earlier today hosting a blood drive.

Having previously been in Bowling Green to help after the December tornadoes, Blood Assurance is back and hopeful the community will lend a helping vein.

“Blood transfusions happen in this country in hospitals every two seconds. So every two seconds, somebody needs one,” explained Max Winitz, Media Relations Coordinator for Blood Assurance, “So on a day like this where there isn’t a tornado that just wreaks havoc in this area, we still need people to show up and roll up a sleeve and donate.”

Winitz added that COVID has made blood difficult to come by.

“When COVID really started to ramp up here in the country in March 2020, we started seeing our blood drives, the numbers of blood drives just just dwindle,” Winitz said, “So when organizations like The Hot Rods come on board and want to host a blood drive, it’s extremely beneficial.”

Blood Assurance will be hosting another drive at Greenwood Mall this Friday from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m..

Those who donate are eligible to receive either a $20 Mastercard gift card or a 20 dollar Amazon gift card.

Appointments can be scheduled online but walk-ins are also accepted.

