CASA of South Central KY welcomes new Executive Director

Melinda Hill
Melinda Hill(CASA)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Kentucky has announced Melinda Hill as its new Executive Director, effective immediately.

Hill is a Warren County native. She graduated from Union University with an undergraduate degree in accounting. She went on to receive her Master of Business Administration from Western Kentucky University.

Hill’s leadership experience began early in her life as she held the office of Kentucky State President of the Future Business Leaders of America during her time at Warren East High School.

Hill has previously served as the Director of Community Impact for United Way of Southern Kentucky. She also served as the Chief of Staff in the Finance and Administration Cabinet for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. In this role, she oversaw over 1,000 employees and acted as a liaison for several projects.

Hill has also served as a City Commissioner for Bowling Green which allowed her to oversee city management and create public policy.

