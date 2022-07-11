Advertisement

GREEN ALERT: Authorities search for missing veteran in Metcalfe Co.

Green Alert out of Metcalfe County.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities in Metcalfe County have issued a Green Alert for a man in Metcalfe County. A Green Alert is an alert system used in Kentucky for missing veterans.

The sheriff’s office is searching for 35-year-old Corey N. Hart who went missing on July 8 after reportedly leaving his home on Breeding Road in Edmonton.

Hart is 5 foot 9 inches tall, 180 pounds with dark blond hair, medium build with blue eyes. Officials say he was last seen wearing a dark-colored short sleeve shirt with khaki-colored tactical pants and possibly carrying a dark gym bag.

Hart is a retired member of the military. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact 270-432-3041..

