Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to meet

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A group selected to turn a massive settlement into action to combat opioid addiction will meet for the first time this week.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron says the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission will hold its first meeting Tuesday afternoon in Frankfort.

The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed.

The panel is charged with administering Kentucky’s portion of settlements finalized this year with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors.

Half of Kentucky’s $483 million settlement will flow directly to cities and counties for opioid-abuse abatement efforts and the commission will oversee the state’s half.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.