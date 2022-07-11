Knox County Schools ban backpacks for some students
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky school district has banned middle and high school students from using backpacks to address safety concerns.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Knox County Schools will implement the policy when students return to school in August.
School spokesperson Frank Shelton says the policy will prevent students from using a bag to conceal items.
The policy will not apply to elementary school students.
