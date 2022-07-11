A nice start to a decent week of weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After receiving much needed rain, it’s nice to have a calm weather pattern.

Hot today, but not terribly humid

A chance for a shower/storm Tuesday

Pleasant mornings on the way

Today will be hot and a bit humid, but overall a nice day. Tonight stays warm and muggy ahead of a cold front tomorrow that could bring us a few more showers. Otherwise tomorrow will be hot, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be comfortable as lower humidity takes over. The nice and quiet weather lingers through the end of the week with pleasant mornings and seasonably hot afternoons.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 93. Low 73. Winds SE at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. High 95. Low 70. Winds SW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 89. Low 69. Winds NW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 91

Yesterday’s Low: 70

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 108 (1901)

Record Low: 49 (1963)

Monthly Precip: 2.88″ (+1.34″)

Yearly Precip: 29.30″ (+1.16″)

Today’s Sunrise: 5:35 a.m.

Today’s Sunrise: 8:074 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 36)

Mold Count: Low (5578 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (10)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.