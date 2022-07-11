Not quite Martians

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hardin Planetarium may have the answer.

“Moonbeings,” the newest show at the planetarium, focuses on how there could be life in space. Not on mars or one of the other planets in our solar system, but on their moons.

“Of all the places that have water on them, that have an atmosphere and a magnetic field, there is no planet in our solar system that has all three. So we don’t look at planets,” explained planetary Specialist, Chris Chandler, “But there’s other places with those things, that go around planets, that might have the options, those are called moons.”

“Moonbeings” will be playing at the planetarium until July 31, with shows Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.



