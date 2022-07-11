A Small Shower Chance Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday brought abundant sunshine and near normal temps to the area. We may be just a tad hotter Tuesday before the arrival of a weak front late day.

Near normal temps next several days

Tonight stays warm and muggy ahead of a cold front tomorrow that could bring us a few more showers. Otherwise tomorrow will be hot, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be comfortable as lower humidity takes over. The nice and quiet weather lingers through the end of the week with pleasant mornings and seasonably hot afternoons.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated PM t/showers possible. High 93. Low 65. Winds W at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit cooler. High 89. Low 67. Winds NW at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably hot and humid. High 91. Low 65. Winds N at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 68

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 108 (1901)

Record Low: 49 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.88″ (+1.19″)

Yearly Precip: 29.30″ (+1.01″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:36 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 36)

Mold Count: Mod (6561 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Extreme (10)

Pollen: 3.5 (Low - Trees & Grass)

