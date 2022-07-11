Advertisement

A Small Shower Chance Tuesday

Seasonably hot but NOT scorching hot this week!
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday brought abundant sunshine and near normal temps to the area. We may be just a tad hotter Tuesday before the arrival of a weak front late day.

Near normal temps next several days

Tonight stays warm and muggy ahead of a cold front tomorrow that could bring us a few more showers. Otherwise tomorrow will be hot, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be comfortable as lower humidity takes over. The nice and quiet weather lingers through the end of the week with pleasant mornings and seasonably hot afternoons.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated PM t/showers possible. High 93. Low 65. Winds W at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit cooler. High 89. Low 67. Winds NW at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably hot and humid. High 91. Low 65. Winds N at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 68

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 108 (1901)

Record Low: 49 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.88″ (+1.19″)

Yearly Precip: 29.30″ (+1.01″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:36 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 36)

Mold Count: Mod (6561 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Extreme (10)

Pollen: 3.5 (Low - Trees & Grass)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Barren County
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
New state laws take effect this week
Nevander Tardy and mother
Four Years Later: A mother continues coping with the loss of her son, helping others through support group
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
Melinda Hill
CASA of South Central KY welcomes new Executive Director

Latest News

Warren County Seal
Warren County burn ban lifted
July 11 Weather Forecast
A nice start to a decent week of weather
July 11 Weather Forecast
July 11 Weather Forecast
More sunshine, warmth, and humidity on the way to kick off the work week
More sunshine, warmth, and humidity on the way to kick off the work week