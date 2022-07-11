Street vendors to be banned from some areas of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Traffic and Parking Committee voted 4-2 to move forward with prohibiting sidewalk vendors in a meeting Monday afternoon.

The meeting was filled with advocates for sidewalk vending and others who want to see enforced regulations for sidewalk vending.

“I don’t understand why those of us following the rules, the many, are being prosecuted because of the few,” Tina Schmutterer, a sidewalk vendor who owns and operates Get Tassel, said.

Schmutterer said she has her permit and operates in the areas where vendors are allowed. She said the city shouldn’t shut down all operations just because there are some vendors who operate without one.

Last month Nashville Mayor John Cooper wrote a letter proposing prohibiting sidewalk vending in certain areas. During the more than two-hour meeting, several downtown business owners, community stakeholders, downtown residents and vendors shared with the commission their thoughts on the issue.

“There’s a state of chaos on Broadway. We need some immediate relief and boundaries for these folks,” Brenda Sanderson, a downtown business owner, said.

“Can you imagine going to Walt Disney World and there being a flop up table to sell CBD or hot dogs at it, or Denver, or San Antonio? Barrett Hobbs said during the public comment portion of the meeting. “I just think Nashville is in a different spot now.”

“A lot of our guests that come downtown complain a great deal about the crowding on the sidewalk,” Gary Daniels said. “This is the words of the tourists, the people that bring in the money.”

NDOT attributed several of the pedestrian injuries to over-saturated areas in downtown by the vendors, but those who work on those sidewalks said that’s not the case.

“If somebody can show me one personal injury case that involves vendors, I mean, let’s see it,” Matthew Edwards said during the public comment of the meeting. “Are we regulating a problem or are we making rules, you know, for a problem that doesn’t really exist?”

“The pedestrians have more than enough room to walk by, probably more, so in the vending areas, more than they do on regular sidewalk areas,” Marcus Wynfield said.

“We’re unemployed for a month while they figure out what it is they want to do,” Schmutterer said.

The commission voted to start the implementation of restricting various streets downtown seven days after Monday’s meeting – July 18. The county clerk’s office will use this time to reach out to sidewalk vendors to inform them of the new restrictions.

As for the commission and the engineers at NDOT, they will continue discussing specifics of where vendors can and cannot work.

However, for Schmutterer, the uncertainty of no longer being able to continue making a living is upsetting.

“There are a lot of employees on that corner that are not going to have jobs after this next seven days and I think, me included, and I think that’s very sad,” Schmutterer said.

The next Metro Traffic and Parking Commission will be in August.

