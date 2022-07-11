VIDEO: NTBA coming to Bowling Green July 13-16
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National T-Bucket Alliance will be hosted in Bowling Green from July 13 through July 16.
The alliance is a non-profit organization of volunteers, mechanics, engineers, collectors and hotrodders.
The alliance’s time in Bowling Green will include a fun run and their annual meeting that will be open to the public.
