VIDEO: NTBA coming to Bowling Green July 13-16

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National T-Bucket Alliance will be hosted in Bowling Green from July 13 through July 16.

The alliance is a non-profit organization of volunteers, mechanics, engineers, collectors and hotrodders.

The alliance’s time in Bowling Green will include a fun run and their annual meeting that will be open to the public.

Find more information here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.