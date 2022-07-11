Advertisement

VIDEO: NTBA coming to Bowling Green July 13-16

2022 NTBA Nationals happening in Bowling Green until July 16
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National T-Bucket Alliance will be hosted in Bowling Green from July 13 through July 16.

The alliance is a non-profit organization of volunteers, mechanics, engineers, collectors and hotrodders.

The alliance’s time in Bowling Green will include a fun run and their annual meeting that will be open to the public.

Find more information here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Barren County
Nevander Tardy and mother
Four Years Later: A mother continues coping with the loss of her son, helping others through support group
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
New state laws take effect this week
The U.S. Postal Service said the hike amounts to about a 6.5% increase across the board.
Postage stamps cost more starting Monday
Melinda Hill
CASA of South Central KY welcomes new Executive Director

Latest News

financial plan review
2022 NTBA Nationals happening in Bowling Green until July 16
2022 NTBA Nationals happening in Bowling Green until July 16
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
New state laws take effect this week
Melinda Hill
CASA of South Central KY welcomes new Executive Director