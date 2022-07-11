A walk for remembrance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A memorial was held earlier today at Circus Square park to honor those who lost their life during the Srebrenica Genocide that took place July 11, 1995.

Labeled the second worst genocide in European history, after the Holocaust, the genocide targeted Bosnian Muslims and Croatian citizens

“July 11 1995, 15,000 left Srebrenica and embarked on a perilous, 63 mile journey to territories controlled by Bosnian Army,” explained event organizer, Denis Hodzic, “In the coming days, the enemy systematically and brutally slaughtered 8372 men in Srebrenica alone.”

In memoriam, Bowling Green’s Bosnian community came together to walk in honor of those who lost their lives.

“On this day, in our homeland, while our neighbors enjoy their morning coffees on the bloodied and stolen soil of our ancestors, we walk, we ride and host events to commemorate our loved ones,” Hodzic said.

The ceremony was attended by Mayor Todd Alcott, who read the proclamation for July 10, 2022, to be Srebrenica remembrance day in the city of Bowling Green.

“We urge all citizens to recognize the importance of this day and in this city, in Bowling Green, Kentucky,” Alcott said.

State Representative Patti Minter was also in attendance, reading a citation of support from the Kentucky House of Representatives.

“The House of Representatives of the Commonwealth of Kentucky hereby recognizes and honors the members of the Bosnian community of all wavering as a vital and most welcome addition to the population of Bowling Green and the entire Commonwealth,” Minter read.

The event was also used as a backpack drive in collaboration with Stuff the Bus, meant to honor the brave citizens who tried to flee Bosnia - Herzegovina with only the supplies they could fit in a backpack.

“Just to be even in that same neighborhood of conversation is just incredibly humbling,” said Stuff the Bus board member, Chad Hunt, “The fact that they want to help us, help our community in leveling the playing field for the students of Kentucky, we very much appreciate it.”

Those wishing to make a donation to Bosnian relief can do so here.

