Western Kentucky judge accused of misconduct violations

(KTVF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - The Judicial Conduct Commission has filed a complaint accusing a western Kentucky judge of misconduct violations.

News outlets report the complaint against 42nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge James T. Jameson was released Thursday to the public.

Three allegations are related to Jameson’s creation of a corrections panel and his involvement with an ankle monitoring program.

A fourth allegation says Jameson pressured attorneys and others to support his 2022 political campaign.

Jameson told WPSD-TV that he disagrees with the commission’s interpretation of his actions and hasn’t done anything wrong.

A response filed on Jameson’s behalf said the allegations were politically motivated.

