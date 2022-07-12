Bowling Green economy continues to flourish

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been another record breaking year for Kentucky’s economy and, by association, Bowling Green’s

Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, Ron Bunch, said that last year alone, the city was able to announce 20 different expansions in locations projects, as well as 2000 new jobs.

The biggest contributing factor Bunch attributes to the cities growth? The business climate created by the partnership of local governing bodies.

“The pro-business climate created by the city and county and the collaboration between those two local governments, the economic development that they helped to support that the chamber is able to be the quarterback on that team,” Bunch listed, “And then the other companies in our community that benefit from that overall growth, creating additional jobs. So those three things combined.”

Bunch added that the city has also invested in a marketing campaign, working various school districts in or near Warren County to recruit graduates to work in the city.

Those looking for work in Bowling Green find jobs online.

